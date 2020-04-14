Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli click a ‘cute’ heaven selfie and it will wave off the quarantine stress

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who has been practising self quarantine these days, indulge in a sweet PDA.

As the lockdown has extended till May 3, we all are bound to stay at home for a little longer than we all had imagined. And while all are waiting for this lockdown to end soon, the quarantine mode has given us a chance to witness some of the most amazing PDA moments of our favourite celebrities. After all, these celebrities have got a chance to spend the time with their loved ones during the quarantine break. And now, and Virat Kohli have also indulged in the sweetest PDA once again.

The Zero actress shared a beautiful selfie of with her man on Instagram and we can’t get enough of their cuteness in the picture. The couple was seen using the Instagram filter ‘Heaven’ for the selfie and had angles peeking from the clouds on their cheeks. It was indeed an adorable selfie with Anushka keeping her head on Virat’s shoulders as the ace cricketer smiles for the camera. Anushka captioned the selfie as, “Felt cute. Might delete later.”

Take a look at Virat and Anushka’s beautiful selfie:

Earlier, the couple had also shared an adorable picture of themselves smothering their dog with kisses and love as they lie on the floor with their furry munchkin. Interestingly, Virat and Anushka have also been raising awareness about coronavirus on social media as they have been urging fans to stay safe during the crisis situation. Besides, this power couple had also pledged to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM CARES Fund to strengthen India’s fight against coronavirus.

