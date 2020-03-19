Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli cozying up to each other in these adorable photos is simply unmissable

Virushka, as they are fondly called, can be seen bundled up in heavy winter wear and the actress can be seen sporting a beanie.

Bollywood's love birds and Virat Kohli manage to send their fans into a bit of a panic mode every time they share a photo. Be it on Instagram or videos/boomerangs on their stories, the much-loved couple are often flooded with love from all over the world by their fans. Dedicated fan clubs even go to great lengths to research and share some unseen photos. We stumbled upon one such photo that has probably not been shared widely on the Internet.

Shared by a crazy Anushka and Virat fan, this photo shows the two stars cozying up to each other while on vacation. While the photo does not give a full view of the two stars, it shows them standing under an archway looking over green pastures. Virushka, as they are fondly called, can be seen bundled up in heavy winter wear and the actress can be seen sporting a beanie to brave the cold weather. The fan who shared the photos wrote, "Missing them #PreciousSouls #Virushka."

Check out Anushka and Virat's adorable photos below:

The two never fail to surprise their fans with their amazing chemistry in their photos and whenever they are spotted by the paparazzi. Their holiday photos are also a treat for fans who adore them to bits. On the work front, Anushka is currently working on a project but has not yet revealed the details.

