Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoy quality time as the couple step out for a lunch date with family-PICS

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. Be it in real life or on social media, these two never fail to set couple goals. While they are recently spotted at stadiums for the IPL matches regularly, today the two enjoyed a lunch date. Anushka and Virat took some time out of their busy lives and enjoyed a lunch date together. They also took their families with them. Anushka shared glimpses of the quality time through her Instagram story.

Anushka and Virat’s lunch date

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories and posted a series of photos from her lunch date. They went to the famous heritage restaurant Central Tiffin Room, also popularly known as Shri Sagar Hotel. Going by Anushka’s pictures, they tried the famous Bajji and Benne Dosa. Anushka also uploaded a group photo of the family. Later, she shared what she had for dessert and it was chocolate ice cream. For the outing, Anushka wore a white maxi dress and Virat wore a blue tee shirt with brown pants.

Take a look at the photos here:

The restaurant also took to their official Instagram handle and uploaded a photo of their team posing with Virat and Anushka, and wrote, “It was lovely hosting you @viratkohil and your family. Looking forward to your next visit!”

Work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of Jhulan Goswami, the former Indian cricketer, and pace bowler in Chakda Xpress. The much-awaited film is directed by Prosit Roy and Anushka’s transformation into the iconic cricketer is much talked about. Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing 'Chakda Xpress' with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz. This is Anushka’s first film since 2018’s Zero as the actress took a break after the birth of her daughter, Vamika.

