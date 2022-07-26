Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoy the taste of Mumbai in London; Chef calls them 'pride of India'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are making the most of their London vacation together and proof of it often hits social media in the form of photos. The latest photo of King Kohli with Anushka has now gone viral on social media where the couple can be seen posing with the Chef of an Indian restaurant in London. While Anushka did travel to Paris from London during their vacay, it seems like the couple is now back in London and enjoying their time there with their baby girl.

Anushka and Virat take over London

Taking to his Twitter handle, Chef Surender Mohan, from a Mumbai-based cuisine restaurant in London, shared a photo in which Anushka and Virat were all smiles with him. Anushka is seen clad in a gorgeous strappy top with distressed jeans and sneakers. With her hair left open, the Chakda 'Xpress actress rocked a casual, no-makeup look. Virat, on the other hand, was seen clad in a black tee with white trousers and sneakers. The couple obliged the chef with a photo post a meal. The Chef wrote, "Happy & honoured to have had the wonderfully warm and pride of India @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma dine with us."

Anushka Sharma shows off her love for Croissants

In photos from her Paris trip, Anushka seemed to have expressed her unconditional love for Croissants. The gorgeous star had dropped a video from her hotel room where she was getting ready for a shoot. While doing so, she also relished her favourite treat and was captured in the frame by her team. Anushka's photos from Paris and London trip with Virat and Vamika have been going viral on social media.

On the work front, Anushka is shooting for Chakda 'Xpress. The film is being directed by Prosit Roy and it showcases the journey of Indian Female cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It is backed by Karnesh Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz and will release on Netflix.

