Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoy winter vibes in London; pic from favorite eatery goes VIRAL

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma stand out as one of the most adored couples, with their vacation snapshots frequently becoming viral sensations on social media. Following Virat's amazing performance in the Cricket World Cup in India, the couple embarked on a leisurely retreat in London, accompanied by their daughter, Vamika. A recently surfaced picture from their serene getaway captures the duo posing outside their favorite restaurant, dressed in snug winter attire.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma captured outside restaurant in London

A recent snapshot of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma has taken social media by storm. The image captures the couple posing outside a London restaurant alongside a chef.

Virat opted for a casual yet stylish look in a gray t-shirt, jeans, and a long winter coat, complemented by sneakers and round glasses. Anushka, adorned in a puffy long jacket, exuded elegance with minimal makeup and open hair. The couple shared small smiles, adding a touch of warmth to the charming moment.

The restaurant evidently holds a special place in the couple's hearts, as this recent visit is not their first. The same chef has previously shared additional pictures of Virat and Anushka on his Instagram, indicating that the culinary establishment is one of their favorite places to dine.

Recently, a fortunate fan had the delightful opportunity to encounter Virat and Anushka in London and generously shared a few sneak peeks. The fan posted a selfie with Virat and a video capturing the couple, alongside their daughter Vamika Kohli in a stroller, enjoying the Winter Wonderland at Hyde Park Corner.

When Anushka Sharma was a constant support for Virat Kohli during World Cup 2023

The Indian cricket team showcased an impressive performance at the recent ODI Cricket World Cup, securing the position of runners-up. Throughout the tournament, Anushka Sharma stood as a steadfast pillar of support for Virat Kohli, cheering him on from the stands in numerous matches. Even when physically absent, she made it a point to express her admiration for both the team's and her husband's accomplishments on social media.

Notably, Anushka celebrated Diwali with Virat and the entire cricket team, along with their families, on the eve of the festival.

