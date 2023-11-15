Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli exchange warm flying kiss at India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final; Watch
Virat Kohli and Team India are facing New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final today. Anushka Sharma was seen in the stands showing her support.
Key Highlight
The highly anticipated semi-final clash between India and New Zealand in the ongoing Cricket World Cup has arrived. Anushka Sharma, the ever-supportive wife to her husband Virat Kohli, was spotted in the stands, cheering for India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The couple shared a warm flying kiss, capturing a heartwarming moment amidst the intensity of the match.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma share sweet moment at World Cup semi-final match
On Wednesday, November 15, as India participated in the high-stakes knockout match against New Zealand, several Bollywood celebrities made their presence felt to support the team. Anushka Sharma was spotted in the stands, dressed in a white outfit adorned with a yellow floral print.
A fan-shared video captured a heartwarming moment between Anushka and her husband Virat Kohli. The couple exchanged sweet flying kisses before Virat ventured onto the ground for the match, showcasing their affectionate bond in the middle of the excitement of the game.
Have a look!
Anushka Sharma sighs in relief after Virat Kohli survives in India vs New Zealand semi-final
Soon after Virat Kohli came to bat, New Zealand appealed for his wicket. Though he was not given out by the umpire, the opponents opted for a review. After Virat survived the ball, Anushka was seen sighing in relief. She joined her hands in prayer and gave a huge smile before breaking into applause.
