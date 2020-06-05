Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli fans flood Twitter with hilarious memes as #VirushkaDivorce trends
An old article that mentions Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's split seems to have resurfaced on the internet, which in turn, lead to many trending #VirushkaDivorce on social media. However, the said article dates to a time before the duo got married and hence, there is very little to correct anyone spreading the rumour. None the less, fans of the duo have upped their meme game on social media as they cannot help but go rolling on the floor laughing as they witness the trend.
Fans have a varied set of reactions about witnessing the trend picking up momentum, however, now, there are pages full of memes about it and no fake news doing the rounds when one looks out for the hashtag. We came across some ourselves and we have to tell you, it took us a minute to get a hold of our breaths. None the less, some of the memes are as hilarious as ever and we cannot seem to get enough of it.
Check out some of the #VirushkaDivroce memes here:
#VirushkaDivorce
Virushka fans :: pic.twitter.com/fgG929aYjT
— Vella प्राणी (@marshucasm) June 5, 2020
#VirushkaDivorce#ViratKohli & #AnushkaSharma be like :- pic.twitter.com/nPMkTf8G5C
— Vipul Kumar (@vipul_kumar7) June 5, 2020
Kohli reading #VirushkaDivorce tweets and now trending india. pic.twitter.com/rPjv3PWyVW
— Manu (@Manu68922858) June 5, 2020
@imVkohli @AnushkaSharma I am sure this must be your reaction after seeing the ( khuda na khaasta) #VirushkaDivorce trending : pic.twitter.com/CPhURghQjZ
— Indian नारी (@pri_yeahhh) June 5, 2020
Anushka after seeing this trend... #VirushkaDivorce pic.twitter.com/HoAtnvoQUA
— Deepak Kumar (@deepak6200mehta) June 5, 2020
#VirushkaDivorce is trending.
Meanwhile me pic.twitter.com/RppeeNdXzI
— Aslam Mamun Back Up (@Mamun000555) June 5, 2020
Our first reaction on seeing #VirushkaDivorce trending :
pic.twitter.com/05eoKNzS9g
— Indian नारी (@pri_yeahhh) June 5, 2020
Virat reaction who trends #VirushkaDivorce pic.twitter.com/xFJFKcr9Yh
— Mohammad Faiz Shahzeb (@ziaf123) June 5, 2020
Meanwhile, recently, post Anushka Sharma's web series Paatal Lok hit the screens, some objected the content that it promotes and soon after, BJP MLA went on to slam the series and also went ahead and stated how Virat should divorce the actress for having made a series like this. And as one thing lead to the other, people have now been circulating a news piece from 2016, but Virushka fans remain unaffected.