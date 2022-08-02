Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli up the fashion game as they get clicked at airport in stylish casuals; PICS

Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli are the most loved couple in Tinseltown. The lovebirds were recently seen holidaying in London with daughter Vamika. The actress, in fact, has been sharing glimpses of their getaway on Instagram. Meanwhile, just a while ago, the duo was clicked at the airport. Kohli was seen donning a casual look with a black t-shirt to go with beige shorts, brown shirt and white sneakers while Sharma was wearing a grey oversized t-shirt paired with mom jeans and white sneakers. The husband-wife duo also donned caps to complement their looks. Well, the couple looked stylish as they nailed the airport look in casuals.

The couple were recently spotted with their baby girl in London. The trio was seen making the most of their London vacation together, and proof of the same is making its way to social media through pictures and unseen videos. Anushka shared glimpses of what her vacay looked like. The actress took to her Instagram account and shared pictures from her hotel balcony, where she could be seen binging on croissants and coffee. In the pictures, Anushka donned a white bathrobe and leaned on her balcony door. Sharing the photos she wrote, “When is Paris... eat many croissants.”

Have a look at Virat and Anushka’s pics:

Anushka, who has been away from the silver screen for quite a long time, is now prepping for her role in Chakda Xpress. In the film, the actress will be seen portraying the character of an Indian woman cricketer, Jhulan Goswami. Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, who overcomes obstacles brought by sexist politics to achieve her goal of playing cricket for India. She became the second Indian woman cricketer to receive the Padma Shri, in 2012. The film marks Anushka's comeback to acting after four years.

