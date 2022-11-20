Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli flaunt happy smiles as they seek blessings at a temple in Uttarakhand; See PIC

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are considered to be a power couple for all the right reasons. Doting parents to their adorable daughter Vamika, the lovebirds always make headlines for their adorable photos that have been taken over the internet. The duo tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in an intimate ceremony, at a dreamy location near Tuscany, Italy, after dating each other for a couple of years. A few days back, Anushka and Virat were spotted at the airport jetting off to Uttarakhand with their daughter Vamika. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli seek blessings at temple

Now, a new picture of the couple from Uttarakhand is doing rounds on the internet after they sought blessings from a temple named Hanuman Garhi in Nainital. Anushka and Virat even happily posed with enthusiastic fans on the way. In the photo, the cricketer can be seen wearing a black sweatshirt, while the Rab Ne Ban Di Jodi actress is seen wrapped up in warm winter clothes-jackets, coats, mufflers, and sweaters. However, their daughter Vamika can't be seen in the photo.

Anupam Kher bumps into Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Earlier this week, Anushka and Virat also met Anupam Kher at the airport lounge. Anupam took to Instagram to share a photo with them and wrote, "I was very happy to meet @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma at the airport lounge! Their warmth was beautifully infectious! Jai Ho to them!"

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli work front On the work front, Anushka was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero, co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Since then, the actress backed many hit projects as a producer. Now, Anushka is all set to make comeback with her film Chakda 'Xpress, which is a sports biopic film based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will premiere on Netflix. Virat, on the other hand, recently returned to Mumbai after playing at ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

