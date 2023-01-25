Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli get clicked at Mumbai airport sans Vamika; Fans love their style statement

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples in town. Every time they step out in the city, they manage to make heads turn with their style statements. On Wednesday morning, the power couple was seen making a starry appearance at the Mumbai airport. Anushka and Virat were spotted jetting off to an undisclosed location sans their daughter Vamika. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted

In the pictures, Anushka and Virat are seen sporting casual outfits. The actress opted for a cool athleisure with a matching hat. Virat wore a black t-shirt with a jacket and joggers. He styled his look with a cap. The couple also wore masks as they headed to the airport. While posing for the paparazzi, they removed the mask and flashed their charming smiles. Have a look:

Soon after their pictures and video were shared on social media, fans were all hearts for them. One of the fans commented, "I love Anushka's dressing sense and wardrobe." Another fan commented, "These two r just too cute to handle." Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika turn two Recently, Virushka's munchkin Vamika celebrated her second birthday. On her special day, the couple took to social media and shared unseen pictures with her. They also penned sweet birthday notes for the little one. Since they have a privacy policy, the couple refrains from revealing Vamika's face in her pictures.



Anushka Sharma reveals her pregnancy cravings Anushka, who recently wrapped up her upcoming project Chakda Xpress, was seen attending an event in the city on Monday. During the event, she was seen recalling her pregnancy diaries. She was asked about her weirdest pregnancy craving. She revealed, "I thought this was a big lie. I was like, 'why do they go on about these pregnancy cravings? Why am I not having any?' Because I didn't. But then came one stage where I was getting obsessed with vada pav. I just wanted to dabao vada pavs as much as I could (laughs). So I had a lot of vada pav. Luckily living in Mumbai it's not very hard. So yes, vada pav it was."

