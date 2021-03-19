Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli get a personalised nameplate for daughter Vamika and it is adorable

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s special gesture for their little princess will win your heart and make you go aww.

Ever since and Virat Kohli have embraced parenthood in January this year, the power couple is making sure to enjoy every moment with their daughter Vamika. The new parents are not just ensuring to spend quality time with the little munchkin but also want to give the best of everything to their princess even if that includes a nameplate. Yes! You read it right. According to media reports, Anushka and Virat have got a special personalised nameplate for Vamika and a picture of the same has been doing the rounds on social media taking the internet by a storm.

The picture featured Virat’s hotel room entrance during his stay in Ahmedabad. The nameplate looked adorable in hues of blue coloured and had ‘Home Sweet Home’ written on the top of it. This isn’t all. It also had the sweet family’s name in the order of Vamika, Anuska and Virat which proves how important the little princess is for her parents and that she will come first for them.

Take a look at his personalised nameplate for Vamika:

To note, Virat and Anushka had welcomed their first child on January 11 this year and the couple can’t stop gushing about her ever since. Recently, the power had celebrated two months with their baby girl and bought had a beautiful rainbow cake. Giving a glimpse of the celebration, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress had shared a picture of the rainbow cake which had blue in colour and was covered with multicoloured stars. The new mommy had captioned the image as, “Happy 2 months to us.”

