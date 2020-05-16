Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli indulge in some cricket on their terrace and the video is all over the internet

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's video from their terrace has been doing the rounds on the internet and well, fans can't keep calm. Check out the video here.

and Virat Kohli are undoubtedly one of the most adorable couples in B-town and they never fail to draw our attention to everything they do or whatever they say. While they obviously are sheer couple goals, we cannot ever get enough of what they do because Virushka fans are always sending out their love to this lovely duo. However, more often than not, they manage to surprise us with their ever so sweet gestures and little somethings.

And today, it looks the duo have just another of those moments to share. A video of Anushka and Virat playing cricket has been doing the rounds on social media and we definitely are gushing over it. Turns out, Anushka needs to be bowled underarm balls, while Virat's game needs no describing, obviously. The videos have been receiving a lot of love and fans seem to be enjoying them for, much like us, because we love it.

Check out Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's video here:

On the work front, Virat has been home now that IPL 2020 has been canceled due to the ongoing lockdown. Anushka, on the other hand, is yet to make an announcement on her Bollywood projects, however, she has been keeping busy with her production work, the latest of which is Paatal Lok featuring Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and Neeraj Kabi in lead roles.

Credits :Instagram

