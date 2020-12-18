Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli invited by Brett Lee to have their first baby in Australia; Find Out Why

While Virat and Anushka gear up for the birth of their first child, Australian cricketer Bret Lee had an invitation proposal for the couple. Read on to know why.

The Indian cricket team is currently in touring Australia and while the test match is underway, there has been something fun brewing off the field. Skipper Virat Kohli is also in Australia at the moment and will be returning to India next month for the birth of his first child and to be by wife 's side. Virat's paternity leave has also been granted by the BCCI and the cricketer is looking forward to being a doting father.

While Virat and Anushka gear up for the birth of their first child, Australian cricketer Brett Lee had an invitation proposal for the couple. In a recent chat with Mid-Day, Bret Lee was quizzed on the one piece of advice he would give Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Not taking too much time to answer the question, Brett Lee said, "Keep doing what you do."

He then added addressing Virat and said, "And if you like Mr Kohli.. you are welcome to have your child in Australia. Because we will accept you. If you have a little girl.. fantastic. If you have a boy, fantastic they might become a baggy green (laughing as he referred to the colours of the Australian cricket jersey)."

Virat Kohli will be returning after the first test as Anushka is slated for delivery in January 2021. Speaking about his wish to return home for the birth of his child, Virat had told Steve Smith earlier, "It's a decision that was absolutely clear in my mind. As committed as you are to play for your country this is a very, very special moment in life that you want to be there for at any cost. It's a blessed time and we're very excited."

