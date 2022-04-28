Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli look charming as they attend Glenn Maxwell, Vini Raman's wedding function; PICS

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are among the most loved couples in the industry. They are married for over four years and are often seen dishing out major couple goals. In fact, Anushka and Virat have aced the art of finding joy in simple things and they often share glimpses of their happy moments on social media. However, Anushka’s recent Instagram post with Virat is grabbing attention for a different reason as she dropped a pic from cricketer Glen Maxwell’s wedding function.

In the pic, Anushka and Virat were dishing out perfect ethnic vibes and their style statement left everyone in awe. Virat looked dapper in his dark blue coloured kurta with white pyjamas while Anushka was a sight to behold in her magenta suit with golden embroidery. To note, the pics were clicked at a function hosted by RCB for Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman in an IPL bubble. For the uninitiated, Maxwell had tied the knot with his girlfriend in March this year. Sharing the pics, Anushka wrote, “Wedding function in a bubble! Now I think I’ve seen and celebrated possibly every function and festival in a bubble! #BubbleLife”.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is making the headlines for her comeback movie Chakda Xpress. The movie happens to be a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami and features Anushka playing the role of the ace cricketer. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress, who has been on a hiatus post the debacle of the 2018 release Zero, has begun her training for the role and is often seen sweating hard on the cricket ground.

