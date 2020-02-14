Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli look picture perfect as they pose with his fellow cricketers in New Zealand

Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L.Rai’s Zero co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

might not have announced her next film post Anand L.Rai’s Zero, however, she is making the most of her free time and spending it with hubby and captain of the Indian cricket team- Virat Kohli. As we all know, Team India was in New Zealand to play matches against New Zealand and today, we got our hands on a photo wherein Anushka Sharma is seen chilling with Virat Kohli and Team India players. In the photo, Anushka Sharma grabs eyeballs as she is seen wearing denim stripped shorts paired with a black tee, jacket and a cap.

This photo comes days after Team India lost ODI series against New Zealand, getting whitewashed 3-0, and in order to unwind, Virat Kohli and his teammates decided to spend a day off at the scenic Blue Springs in Putaruru. India pacer Mohammed Shami took to social media to share an image of the India captain from the scenic water source in New Zealand and alongside the photo, Shami wrote, “Blue springs Pututuru #TeamIndia #newzealand naturephotography…” In the photo, we can also see young pacer Navdeep Saini posing alongside Virat and Shami.

Of late, thanks to social media, fan clubs have been sharing photos of Anushka Sharma with the former captain of the Indian national women's cricket team, Jhulan Goswami from a cricket ground and going by the photos it seems that Anushka has agreed to do the cricketers biopic. In the photos, Anushka Sharma can be seen sporting an old team India jersey. As per reports, it is being said that Anushka has shot for the teaser of the biopic and the film is tentatively titled Chakdaha Express, which is in reference to Jhulan's native city in West Bengal. Also, reports suggest that the film will be helmed by Prosit Joy who directed Pari (2018). During a recent interview, when was asked to name on couple who according to him have aced marraige, Saif said that as for him, Anushka and Virat have aced marraige because they seem like a nicely balanced couple.

Credits :Instagram

