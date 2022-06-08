Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make for an adorable couple as they get clicked at Mumbai airport; PHOTOS

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the cutest couples on the block. These two never fail to set couple goals and often get their fans excited and happy with their pictures. The couple who does not indulge in a lot of social media PDA were spotted at the Mumbai airport today and looked adorable together. Both Virat and Anushka smiled for the paparazzi and the Indian cricketer held his wife close as they posed for the shutterbugs looking stunning in their casual outfits.

In the pictures, we can see Anushka Sharma looking cute in a green coloured baggy shirt that had several smileys made on it with brown colour. She paired it with blue denim mini skirt. Anushka tied her hair in a bun, wore white studs and completed her look with white sports shoes. She also held a multi coloured Christian Dior bag in one hand. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli on the other hand wore a baby pink coloured tee that he paired with white pants. He held Anushka close to him as both the stars posed and smiled for the paps.

Check out Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s pictures:

Meanwhile, talking about Anushka Sharma’s work front she is gearing up to be seen as Indian Female Cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka has been training hard for Chakda Xpress. The actress has shared glimpses from her training sessions and has expressed in an interview with Harper's Bazaar India that she was nervous about returning to the sets after having Vamika. She revealed that the film's shoot was delayed due to her pregnancy and pandemic. However, Anushka didn't give up and pushed herself as she returned to the sets and kicked off the shoot. Chakda Xpress will release on Netflix.

