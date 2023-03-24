Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make for a picture-perfect couple in these latest PICS; Check

Anushka Sharma, the popular Bollywood actress, and renowned cricketer Virat Kohli are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry. The star couple has also turned heads with their lovely public appearances, and occasional social media PDA. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attended a sports event in Mumbai on March 23, Thursday night, and are now grabbing attention with their togetherness and chemistry. Meanwhile, Anushka took to her official social media handles and shared some lovely pics with her hubby Virat, to the excitement of their fans and followers.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma make for a picture-perfect couple in these latest PICS

The Bollywood actress and popular batsman have made for a picture-perfect couple in the latest pictures, posted by Anushka Sharma on her official Instagram handle. The Chakda Xpress actress and her husband Virat Kohli, who posed together for pictures, looked simply gorgeous together as they attended the sports event. Anushka Sharma looked simply gorgeous in a violet off-shoulder gown. The actress completed her look with a pair of stylish heels and statement ornaments. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black tuxedo, which he paired with a matching black shirt and trousers. He completed her look with a pair of brown leather shoes.

