Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli pose with the tricolour as former extends 75th Independence Day wishes
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are celebrating 75 years of Independence. Take a look.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are celebrating 75 years of Independence Day together. A few moments back, Anushka took to her social media space and posted a feature featuring herself and Virat with the Indian national flag. Doing so, she also extended her wishes to netizens in the caption. It read, “"Celebrating 75 years of our independence (tricolour emoji) Wishing all the Indians around the world a very #HappyIndependenceDay ! Jai Hind (saffron heart emoji, white heart emoji, green heart emoji) #HarGharTiranga”.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrate Independence Day 2022
Credits: Anushka Sharma/ Instagram
