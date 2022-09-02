Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli purchase a plush farmhouse in Alibaug; Report

Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli are the most loved couple in Tinseltown. They tied the knot in a dreamy wedding in Italy on December 11, 2017, in an intimate gathering. Since then, they have been living happy life together. The power couple is adored by fans and is popularly known as 'Virushka'. Anushka and Virat welcomed their little daughter Vamika in 2021 and are now a happy family of three. Be it their pictures, their gestures for each other, or on social media, it is all loved by fans and they often succeed in setting couple goals.

Now, according to ETimes, Anushka and Virat have purchased a plush farmhouse in Alibaug on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Reportedly, the house will be set up on 8 acres of land near Zirad, a village in Alibaug and the duo are spending almost 19 crores 24 lakh, and 50 thousand rupees according to the space. The report further added that a deposit of 1 crore and 15 lakhs has been made to the government treasury already. On Tuesday, Vikas Kohli, Virat's brother completed the transaction, a day before Ganpati, as the cricketer is currently in Dubai for the Asia Cup tournament. The transaction was done by a well-known real estate company named Samira Habitats.

Anushka and Virat inspected the place six months ago. Due to Virat's busy cricket schedule, he could not come to Alibaug and lock the venue. The total cost of this land is 19 crore 24 lakh 50 thousand rupees. The family deposited stamp duty of 3 lakh 35 thousand rupees.

On the work front, Anushka and Virat also reunited for a shoot for a project. Both of them wore matching outfits and posed like rock stars. Sharing the pictures, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Hai actress wrote, “Always wanted to start a band with a cute boy.”

