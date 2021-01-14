Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli request paparazzi not to carry content related to their child

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been blessed with a baby girl on January 11, 2021. Meanwhile, the couple has a special request for the paparazzi.

Virat Kohli and made headlines when they announced the latter’s pregnancy last year. The PK actress and the cricketer have been blessed with a baby girl recently on January 11, 2021. The little one was born at the Breach Candy Hospital situated in Mumbai. In the midst of all this, a photo shared by Virat’s brother Vikas went viral on social media as many speculated that this might be the first-ever picture of the couple’s little munchkin.

However, that turned out to be false later on with a clarification coming from Virushka. Meanwhile, they have now made a request to the paparazzi in Mumbai through a statement. It initially starts with a request made on the couple’s part that they want to protect the privacy of their child and need help in connection with the same. As reported by TOI, they quoted, “While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same.”

Earlier, Virat Kohli had announced through a statement on social media that they have been blessed with a baby girl. As soon as he shared the good news, comments started pouring in from all over the country included from that of the celebs. Meanwhile, they are yet to reveal the name of the little one in the public domain.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's baby daughter gets the perfect welcome by Amul: Bowled over by this delivery

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×