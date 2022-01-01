Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s New Year 2022 celebration comes with a South African twist; WATCH

Weeks ago Anushka Sharma and her daughter Vamika jetted off to South Africa to accompany Virat Kohli for his cricket series abroad. Now, the couples have welcomed New Year 2022 in the foreign nation and their celebration comes with a quirky South African twist. After midnight, Anushka Sharma took to social media to give fans a quick glimpse of her joyous New Year celebration which was accentuated with some South African beats.

The couple were a part of a massive New Year cake cutting celebration at a restaurant in the foreign country. However, what stole the limelight was the warm gesture of the staff members who were all seen shaking a leg to some quirky beats. Anushka Sharma couldn’t stop herself from recording the friendly gesture and also posted it on her Instagram story. Husband Virat Kohli also appears in her video for a split second and needless to say, the cricketer looks extremely happy.

In terms of work, Anushka Sharma has been absent on the silver screen for a couple of years now. She was last seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the 2018 released romantic comedy flick, Zero. Currently, she is in South Africa with her husband and Indian cricket squad skipper, Virat Kohli. Daughter Vamika has also accompanied the power couple.

Ever since the actor has reached the place, she has been sharing stunning glimpses of her trip on social media. Be it photos with Virat or scenic views, Anushka’s latest posts have surely sent social media abuzz.

