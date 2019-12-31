Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli send early New Year wishes to their fans; WATCH Video

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are currently holidaying in Switzerland, have sent in their early New Year wishes to everyone. Check out their video.

B – town celebs are always the first to head out for vacations when it comes to enjoying some special occasion. Now that New Year is just round the corner, many of them have already jetted off to exotic places for enjoying their vacation there. Well, much to the surprise of the fans, most of them have a common destination this time which is Switzerland! Kareena Kapoor Khan, , , Natasha Dalal are among a few who are enjoying their Swiss vacay.

The lovely couple, and Virat Kohli have also been enjoying their vacation in Switzerland and are all set to ring in the New Year there. The two of them have also been treating their fans with numerous pictures from their romantic getaway. Recently, they have also wished all their fans and well – wishers in advance for New Year through the medium of a video shared by Virat on his Instagram handle.

Check out Virat Kohli’s latest Instagram post below:

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma treat fans with their vacay photos from Switzerland and we are all hearts)

The Indian cricketer also mentions in the video that they are wishing everyone while standing on top of a glacier. Thereafter, the two of them wished everyone on the occasion of New Year. A few days back, Virat and Anushka also bumped into Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal during their vacation in Switzerland. On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the movie Zero co – starring and . The actress is yet to announce her new project.

Credits :Instagram

Read More