Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli serve 'couple goals' as they step out in style for a dinner date; WATCH VIDEO

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. These two never fail in setting couple goals and make our hearts melt with their mushy pictures. Well, the couple is always grabbing all the limelight with their glamorous attires at parties and events. Recently, Anushka and Virat were snapped arriving at Kohli’s restaurant One8 which is in Mumbai.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli gets snapped as they arrive for their dinner date

On Wednesday evening, lovebirds Anushka and Virat stepped out for their dinner date at their restaurant One8 commune in Mumbai. They looked super stylish as they posed for the paps. In the video, we can see the actress was wearing a sleeveless beige shirt which she paired with white pants. The skipper kept his look quite casual in a floral Summer shirt and black pants. Well, as the Indian Premier League is going on, Virat and Anushka stepped out for a dinner party, along with his team Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Here’s the video

Work front

Anushka Sharma will soon feature in the movie Chakda Xpress. This film is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, an Indian cricketer. Anushka will be seen playing the role of Jhulan. The actress was last seen in a special role in a song in Qala starring Triptii Dimri and Babil Khan. Before this, she was seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, is busy with the ongoing Indian Premiere League (IPL).

ALSO READ: Which quality of Virat Kohli's impressed Anushka Sharma even before they started dating? Find out