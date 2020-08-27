Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli set to become a family of three; Announce pregnancy in adorable post

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to become a family of three as they announce pregnancy in adorable post. Check it out below.

..And then there were three! is pregnant and she along with husband Virat Kohli announced it in the cutest way possible. Taking to Instagram, Virat and Anuhska shared a picture in which the actress can be seen flaunting her baby bump in a cute little polka dot dress. Well goes without saying, Anushka and Virat's wide smile says it all.

Sharing the picture, their caption read, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021." This means Anushka is already entering her second trimester. The couple pulled off a secretive wedding in Italy and looks like managed to keep the pregnancy news well under wraps. Virushka fans and their respective fan clubs were quick to flood the comments section and are definitely ecstatic.

Wishes flooded in with comments and one of the first few to comment were , , and Sania Mirza among many others.

Anushka and Virat have been dishing out couple goals since the beginning of lockdown. From their posts and hilarious videos to their interviews about each other, the couple have made their fans go gaga. In multiple interviews in the last few months, Virat has been all praise for Anushka. He even recalled some of their hilarious vacation anecdotes in a lengthy chat with Sunil Chettri a few months ago. Well, looks like, this latest piece of news is a cherry on the cake for their die-hard fans, friends and family.

Many congratulations to Anushka and Virat!

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×