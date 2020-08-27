8
1
12
×
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Save
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli set to become a family of three; Announce pregnancy in adorable post

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to become a family of three as they announce pregnancy in adorable post. Check it out below.
41362 reads Mumbai Updated: August 27, 2020 11:40 am
8
1
12
Save
News,Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli,Anushka Sharma pregnantAnushka Sharma and Virat Kohli set to become a family of three; Announce pregnancy in adorable post

..And then there were three! Anushka Sharma is pregnant and she along with husband Virat Kohli announced it in the cutest way possible. Taking to Instagram, Virat and Anuhska shared a picture in which the actress can be seen flaunting her baby bump in a cute little polka dot dress. Well goes without saying, Anushka and Virat's wide smile says it all.   

Sharing the picture, their caption read, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021." This means Anushka is already entering her second trimester. The couple pulled off a secretive wedding in Italy and looks like managed to keep the pregnancy news well under wraps. Virushka fans and their respective fan clubs were quick to flood the comments section and are definitely ecstatic.

Wishes flooded in with comments and one of the first few to comment were Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan and Sania Mirza  among many others.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Anushka and Virat have been dishing out couple goals since the beginning of lockdown. From their posts and hilarious videos to their interviews about each other, the couple have made their fans go gaga. In multiple interviews in the last few months, Virat has been all praise for Anushka. He even recalled some of their hilarious vacation anecdotes in a lengthy chat with Sunil Chettri a few months ago. Well, looks like, this latest piece of news is a cherry on the cake for their die-hard fans, friends and family.

Many congratulations to Anushka and Virat!    

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Anonymous 5 minutes ago

OMG! Congrats. Bhagwan buri nazar se bachaye aap teeno ko.

Anonymous 5 minutes ago

I want to congratulate them but I have lost all respect for these hypocrites. I can’t celebrate knowing that a noble life was lost due to fake people like them

Anonymous 16 minutes ago

All these corona babies. who is next sonam?

Anonymous 16 minutes ago

Congrats so the rumors about them trying for a child were true after all.

Anonymous 17 minutes ago

Now the vulture will send nude pics to Virat.... may be she did already.

Anonymous 18 minutes ago

Hugna wouldn't be able to sleep

Anonymous 24 minutes ago

Genuine couple - so happy for them.

Anonymous 30 minutes ago

Congratulations :) / love Sonia Sweden

Anonymous 31 minutes ago

They look so happy . Im so jealous. Nazar na lage. Wish you happiness guys.

Anonymous 31 minutes ago

Congrats :)

Anonymous 32 minutes ago

Congratulations

Anonymous 33 minutes ago

Congratulations

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement