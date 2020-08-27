Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli set to become a family of three; Announce pregnancy in adorable post
..And then there were three! Anushka Sharma is pregnant and she along with husband Virat Kohli announced it in the cutest way possible. Taking to Instagram, Virat and Anuhska shared a picture in which the actress can be seen flaunting her baby bump in a cute little polka dot dress. Well goes without saying, Anushka and Virat's wide smile says it all.
Sharing the picture, their caption read, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021." This means Anushka is already entering her second trimester. The couple pulled off a secretive wedding in Italy and looks like managed to keep the pregnancy news well under wraps. Virushka fans and their respective fan clubs were quick to flood the comments section and are definitely ecstatic.
Wishes flooded in with comments and one of the first few to comment were Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan and Sania Mirza among many others.
Anushka and Virat have been dishing out couple goals since the beginning of lockdown. From their posts and hilarious videos to their interviews about each other, the couple have made their fans go gaga. In multiple interviews in the last few months, Virat has been all praise for Anushka. He even recalled some of their hilarious vacation anecdotes in a lengthy chat with Sunil Chettri a few months ago. Well, looks like, this latest piece of news is a cherry on the cake for their die-hard fans, friends and family.
Many congratulations to Anushka and Virat!
Anonymous 5 minutes ago
OMG! Congrats. Bhagwan buri nazar se bachaye aap teeno ko.
Anonymous 5 minutes ago
I want to congratulate them but I have lost all respect for these hypocrites. I can’t celebrate knowing that a noble life was lost due to fake people like them
Anonymous 16 minutes ago
All these corona babies. who is next sonam?
Anonymous 16 minutes ago
Congrats so the rumors about them trying for a child were true after all.
Anonymous 17 minutes ago
Now the vulture will send nude pics to Virat.... may be she did already.
Anonymous 18 minutes ago
Hugna wouldn't be able to sleep
Anonymous 24 minutes ago
Genuine couple - so happy for them.
Anonymous 30 minutes ago
Congratulations :) / love Sonia Sweden
Anonymous 31 minutes ago
They look so happy . Im so jealous. Nazar na lage. Wish you happiness guys.
Anonymous 31 minutes ago
Congrats :)
Anonymous 32 minutes ago
Congratulations
Anonymous 33 minutes ago
Congratulations