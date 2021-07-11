  1. Home
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli share a glimpse of Vamika as they celebrate her half birthday; See PICS

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and shared some fascinating family pictures with Vamika and Virat Kohli as their daughter turns 6 months old. Scroll further to check out the pics.
Mumbai
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli became proud parents for the first time when their daughter Vamika was born 6 months ago. The couple had taken to Instagram to mark the wonderful occasion. On Sunday, Anushka shared some lovely family pictures on Instagram along with Virat Kohli and Vamika. In the beautiful pictures, both Anushka and Virat are holding the baby daughter in an extremely loving manner. The three of them are sitting outdoor surrounded by lush greenery and trees. Anushka shared a glimpse of her baby daughter but she did not share her entire picture. 

Anushka Sharma wrote a heartfelt caption along with the pictures, “Her one smile can change our whole world around ! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three”. Several celebrities and fans took to the comment section and wrote wonderful things as they also wished Vamika a half birthday. Sonam Kapoor took to the comment section and dropped a few heart emojis. Priyanka Kapadia also dropped a lovely emoji in the comments. Prolific tennis star Sania Mirza also congratulated the couple and wished Vamika by dropping heart emojis in the comments. Kajal Aggarwal also mentioned some wonderful heart emoticons in the comment section.

Take a look at the post:

A few weeks ago, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma along with daughter Vamika were photographed at the Mumbai airport as the three of them were leaving for England for the WTC final. Virat Kohli in an Instagram live with fans had mentioned that the couple has decided not to reveal Vamika’s face in public till she grows up and is old often to take her own decisions.

Also Read| Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli 'sneak in quick breakfast' amid parent duties to Vamika; See 'victorious' reaction

Credits :Anushka Sharma InstagramImage Credit: Instagram

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Looking forward to seeing her elbows.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Now what the hell is this. Someone please explain them the definition of privacy. Not showing the face of child is not privacy. You guys also stop posting her pictures. Snippets of her hands shoes hair gloves what is this rubbish. I have started reporting such articles as spam. Comeon guys lets report such things so that these people come to know that we are actually giving her privacy and are least interested in her daughter

Anonymous 5 hours ago

If you want To be private then sharing pics Anushka…private lol

Anonymous 7 hours ago

showing head, tail... probably ugly...

Anonymous 8 hours ago

That baby has a lot of hair.

Anonymous 9 hours ago

baby looks like virat

Anonymous 9 hours ago

when public lose interest, stars start opening up lol

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Privacy sure lol

Anonymous 11 hours ago

baby looks like virat