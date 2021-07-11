Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli share a glimpse of Vamika as they celebrate her half birthday; See PICS

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and shared some fascinating family pictures with Vamika and Virat Kohli as their daughter turns 6 months old. Scroll further to check out the pics.

and Virat Kohli became proud parents for the first time when their daughter Vamika was born 6 months ago. The couple had taken to Instagram to mark the wonderful occasion. On Sunday, Anushka shared some lovely family pictures on Instagram along with Virat Kohli and Vamika. In the beautiful pictures, both Anushka and Virat are holding the baby daughter in an extremely loving manner. The three of them are sitting outdoor surrounded by lush greenery and trees. Anushka shared a glimpse of her baby daughter but she did not share her entire picture.

Anushka Sharma wrote a heartfelt caption along with the pictures, “Her one smile can change our whole world around ! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three”. Several celebrities and fans took to the comment section and wrote wonderful things as they also wished Vamika a half birthday. took to the comment section and dropped a few heart emojis. Priyanka Kapadia also dropped a lovely emoji in the comments. Prolific tennis star Sania Mirza also congratulated the couple and wished Vamika by dropping heart emojis in the comments. Kajal Aggarwal also mentioned some wonderful heart emoticons in the comment section.

Take a look at the post:

A few weeks ago, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma along with daughter Vamika were photographed at the Mumbai airport as the three of them were leaving for England for the WTC final. Virat Kohli in an Instagram live with fans had mentioned that the couple has decided not to reveal Vamika’s face in public till she grows up and is old often to take her own decisions.

Also Read| Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli 'sneak in quick breakfast' amid parent duties to Vamika; See 'victorious' reaction

Share your comment ×