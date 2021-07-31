Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli share a hearty smile in new selfie as they enjoy a lunch date; See PIC

and Virat Kohli are spending some quality time in the UK. On Saturday, Virat Kohli took to his Instagram handle to share a beautiful selfie with his ‘wifey’. In the selfie, taken by Virat, the couple shared a hearty smile. The duo could be seen having a bowl full of healthy salad on their lunch date. Sharing the photograph, Virat dropped a fork and knife with a plate emoticon.

The couple has been in the UK along with their daughter Vamika for a while now. For the unversed, Anushka and Virat tied the knots in a lavish wedding abroad in the year 2017. They welcomed their baby Vamika earlier this year. Virat and Anushka have been quite active on their social media handles ever since they left for the UK. Well, the couple is definitely having a great time abroad and their pictures on social media are proof of that. Recently, Anushka and Virat had a wonderful day with their cricketer friends and their partners. It was from one of Anushka’s Instagram posts that we came to know about their day out. The picture featured Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli, Athiya Shetty – KL Rahul, Ishant Sharma – Pratima Sharma and Umesh Yaadav – Tanya Wadhwa. Also, baby Vamika was a part of the picture too. The stunning picture that Anushka posted has all our hearts, and it proves that they all are one big happy cricket family. The actress captioned the beautiful picture as “Dur‘hum’ saath saath hai.”

Take a look at Virat and Anushka's selfie.

Talking about the work front, Anushka has announced her next project as a producer of a Netflix original series titled Mai. She was last seen in 2018 release Zero opposite and .

