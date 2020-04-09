Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted cozying up in their penthouse balcony? THIS video hints so

Shared by an Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli fan, the video, which is shot from a distance, shows a couple standing in their penthouse balcony. Check it out below.

Power couple and Virat Kohli have been sending scores of their fans into a tizzy with their posts on social media. From indulging in a game of monopoly to cutting Virat's hair, the lovers are keeping most of us hooked to the gram to see what's next. On the other hand, Virushka's fans are also making sure to bring back some old memories and unseen photos. However, we came across one fan video that has probably never surfaced before.

Shared by a Virushka fan, the video, which is shot from a distance, shows a couple standing in their penthouse balcony. While we cannot tell you for sure if that's Anushka and Virat, once the camera zooms in closer it most probably looks like them. The caption on the video read, "Okay so I've been living across Anushka Sharma's house for ages now. But today finally I see her w Virat oh oh my godd."

In the video, Anushka can be seen playing around with Virat's hair. The video garnered some traction on social media. Check it out below:

Just the other day, Anushka shared a fun family picture while playing monopoly with Virat and her parents. "Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow," she captioned the adorable photo.

