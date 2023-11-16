Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted leaving hotel after winning WC semi-final match against New Zealand; WATCH

The day started with a lot of anticipation and expectation from the Indian cricket team as they were going to play against New Zealand at the 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-final match. But happily, the nerve-racking day finally came to an end with the best team winning the match. After tasting victory, Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli were seen exiting a hotel in Mumbai.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted leaving the hotel after CWC semi-final match

As customary, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was spotted in the stands from where she rooted and cheered for her husband Virat Kohli. Like his ardent supporter, the Pari actress stood strong with the team despite rumors of her being pregnant with a second child. Thankfully, her prayers were heard and the Indian men’s cricket team won the CWC semi-final match against New Zealand. Soon after, the celebrity couple was papped leaving a hotel in Mumbai.

Take a look at the video:

In the video, the couple was seen wearing comfortable clothes as they made their way towards their luxury car. Since the match was played at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, Anushka and Virat were probably heading home where their daughter Vamika was waiting for them. Virat was spotted wearing a black T-shirt with a pair of matching denims. He sported a cap and wore sneakers with it.

The Jab Harry Met Sejal actress had changed from her co-ord set in which she was spotted at the stadium and wore a round neck tee and denim. Both of them then left the venue in their swanky black-colored car.

During the match, Virat hit his 50th ODI century and became the first cricketer to do so. On achieving the remarkable feat, he exchanged a beautiful moment with his wife in the audience. He gave her a flying kiss. Anushka was also blowing kisses to her husband.

Anushka Sharma's work front

After taking a break from acting for five years since her last movie Zero, the actor-producer will be returning to the big screen with the movie Chakda 'Xpress in which she will be playing the role of Indian women's cricket team player Jhulan Goswami.

