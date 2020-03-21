Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli turn goofy during self isolation and we are totally crushing on them; See PHOTO

Today, Anushka Sharma took to social media to share a photo with Virat Kohli wherein the two turn goofy while posing for the camera; Take a look

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, just like all of us, B-town celebs, too are in self-isolation. From working out at home to painting and learning to strum the guitar, Bollywood is making the most of the quarantine period. And today, and hubby and captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli, gave a sneak peek into their quarantine period as Anushka Sharma shared a goofy selfie on social media wherein the two are making weird faces, and alongside the photo, this Pari actress wrote, “Self - isolation is helping us love each other in all ways & forms…” Well, we totally love how Anushka and Virat are passing time during quarantine, we think everyone should take cue from it.

A few days back, in the wake of the Coronavirus scare, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urged the citizens of the country to stay home and maintain junta curfew on March 22, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, too, took to social media to encourage people to practice social distancing and stay at home and avoid crowded spaces. Besides Anushka and Virat, , , , , and others have been encouraging their millions of followers on social media to stay home and self-isolate.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L.Rai’s Zero co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, and as of now, Anushka hasn’t announced her next film. However, it is being reported that Anushka Sharma will be seen in the biopic of former captain of the Indian national women's cricket team, Jhulan Goswami because photos of Anushka with Jhulan Goswami from a cricket ground have been going viral on social media and in the photos, Anushka Sharma can be seen sporting an old team India jersey. As per reports, it is being said that Anushka has shot for the teaser of the biopic and the film is tentatively titled Chakdaha Express, which is in reference to Jhulan's native city in West Bengal.

Check out Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's goofy selfie during self quarantine:

