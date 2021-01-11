Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcome their first child as they become proud parents of a baby girl

The power couple, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have embraced parenthood as the duo just welcomed a baby girl. The couple had announced the pregnancy in 2020 and left the internet excited.

Well, 2021 has begun with a bang for power couple Virat Kohli and as they have embraced parenthood and welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The couple, who had taken the internet by storm in 2020 with their pregnancy announcement, shared the news about the birth of their first child on social media. As soon as news about Anushka and Virat welcoming their first child came out, good wishes started pouring in for the new mom and dad.

Taking to Instagram, new dad Virat shared the news in a sweet post. His statement reads, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the Baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat."​

In the last days of the pregnancy, Anushka spent time with Virat as he had taken a paternity break to be with her from the Australian test match series. The couple was often snapped heading out in the town together to visit the clinic.

Take a look at Virat Kohli's statement:

Not just this, they were snapped a couple of times heading out for a lunch date. Anushka had even left the internet gawking at her maternity photoshoot with Vogue India. The actress had opened up about her initial days of pregnancy along with cravings in the interview.

Not just this, she even shared that she and Virat intend to raise their child away from the limelight. Well, as the couple embraces parenthood, the wishes of the world are pouring in for them.

Here's wishing the new parents, Congratulations!

Credits :Virat Kohli Instagram

