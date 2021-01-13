Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's baby daughter gets the perfect welcome by Amul: Bowled over by this delivery.

Amul India, known for its topical ads, has paid the perfect tribute to new parents Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli as they welcomed their daughter on 11 January.

and Virat Kohli sent the Internet into a frenzy when they shared the big news of the arrival of their baby daughter on Monday, 11 January. The Indian skipper took to social media to drop the news as he shared, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the Baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat."​

Within minutes the couple began trending on social media and die-hard fans even began suggesting baby names. Now, Amul India, known for its topical ads, has paid the perfect tribute to the couple as they welcomed baby Virushka.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Amul shared the super fun creative which shows the couple and a baby. The copy reads, "Bowled over by this delivery." In shades of pink and blue, the Amul Topical was indeed a a delight for fans.

Take a look at the Amul Topical on Virat and Anushka's big news:

Anushka and Virat welcomed their baby daughter on the afternoon of 11 January in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. As per reports, security has been beefed up at the hospital and restrictions are in place even for friends and family visiting. No flowers or gifts are also being accepted at the hospital.

