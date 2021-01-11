  1. Home
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's baby girl's first PHOTO out? Latter's brother Vikas Kohli shares update

Virat Kohli's brother Vikas Kohli recently took to his Instagram handle to share the first picture of Virushka's new born baby girl. Take a look below.
9356 reads Mumbai Updated: January 12, 2021 12:01 am
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's baby girl's first PHOTO out? Latter's brother Vikas Kohli shares update
The power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been blessed with a baby girl. The Indian skipper took to his Instagram handle to share the happy news and released a statement that read as, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the Baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat." While everyone was waiting to see a first glimpse of the newborn, Virat's brother Vikas Kohli has shared the first photo of the newborn baby girl. 

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vikas shared a photo of the baby's feet while expressing his happiness. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Happiness overboard .... angel in the house." Virat's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra also shared a picture with her hands wrapped on the baby girl's feet and wrote, "So happy to be bua of a beautiful little angel. Congratulations proud parents Virat and Anushka."

Take a look at Vikas Kohli's Instagram below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vikas Kohli (@vk0681)

 

 

Meanwhile, Virat and Anushka have been receiving wishes from their near and dear ones. Several Bollywood stars and sports personalities have wished the power couple for the new addition to the family.

For the unversed, In August 2020, the couple took everyone by surprise as they announced expecting their first child on their respective social media handles.

