Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's caricature shows the duo celebrating the diva's birthday and we are in awe

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's caricature is doing the round on the internet once again and well, it sure has our hearts. Check out the photo here.

celebrated her 32nd birthday just yesterday and the entire internet game together in wishing her. From her best of friends to co-stars in Bollywood, and of course, her fans, everyone made it a point to shower the actress with birthday wishes and her social media right now is full oh reposts from them. And well, Virat Kohli too, had one of the most adorable wishes for the actress with a super cute photo and an even cuter caption to go with.

Amid all the wishes that the actress has received from everyone, something that has caught our attention is this caricature from an artist where we see Anushka enjoying her cup of tea/coffee while Virat is carrying a cake, and of course, there is their doggo. While this photo is what came to our notice, this seems to be a series of photos from the artist who has put in quite the effort to make it look as cute and adorable as ever.

Check out Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's caricature here:

Meanwhile, Anushka is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming production on Prime video, Paatal Lok and the actress has been regularly sharing updates regarding the same. Apart from this, she also has two other projects under her production, releasing soon.

