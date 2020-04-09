Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's fan gives their photo a Scooby Doo rendition and it's all things cute

The fan art was shared by Anushka Sharma and it shows Virat and her in the beloved characters of Velma and Shaggy fromm Scooby Doo. Check it out below.

Looks like Bollywood celebrities are finally taking some time out and checking artworks made by their fans. One such artwork was shared by on her Instagram Story on Thursday. Considering that the actress and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli are locked up inside, Anushka had turned hairstylist for Virat a few days ago. Taking to Instagram, she had shared a video wherein she was seen giving Virat a haircut. The video sent their fans into a tizzy and received a whole lot of love.

Now, a fan seems to have taken some inspiration from that video for his artwork. The fan art was shared by Anushka and it shows Virat and her in the beloved characters of Velma and Shaggy fromm Scooby Doo. The fan also propped Scooby next to them in the artwork. While sharing the photo, Anushka captioned it, "Love the details -- Virat's greys."

Check out the impressive fan art of Anushka and Virat below:

While in quarantine, Anushka and Virat are dishing out social media content like never before. From goofy photos to indoor games, Virushka fans seem to be cloud nine with the flurry of photos and videos of the power couple. The actress is also dishing out life lessons and expressing her gratitude for things she has been blessed with during this period. What are your thoughts on Anushka and Virat's quarantine posts? Let us know in the comments below.

