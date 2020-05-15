Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's fans cannot help but notice couple's wedding caricature in latest photo

While fans, too, shared Anushka Sharma's excitement about Paatal Lok's release, many others couldn't help but notice Anushka and Virat's wedding caricature in her latest photo.

is full of excitement as her production house, Clean Slate Films, dropped one of the most awaited web series on Thursday midnight. Amazon Prime Video's gritty crime thriller Paatal Lok has already made abundant noise on Twitter and the actress herself has been looking forward to it. Her latest photo on Instagram was proof enough as she shared a picture of herself sitting in front of her television all ready to binge watch the show.

Smiling wide for the camera, Anushka wrote, "Sab lok ke sab log ab dekh rahe hai #PaatalLok. Go watch. Streaming NOW on @primevideoin." While fans, too, shared Anushka's excitement, many others couldn't help but notice Anushka and Virat's wedding caricature that is kept just below the TV. A male and female superhero figurine can also be seen placed on either side.

One fan pointed out, "That #virushka 's photo," with multiple heart emojis. "Shaadi ka tasveer mast hai (the wedding picture is amazing)," wrote another fan. One netizen commented, "The photo below the TV set," with heart emojis.

Check out Anushka's latest photo with their wedding caricature placed carefully:

Paatal Lok has opened to stellar reviews. The Pinkvilla review of the crime thriller read, "Besides the intriguing plotline, which leaves a cliffhanger ending in almost all episodes, it's primarily the cast that makes Paatal Lok work. It may seem a bit dicey to turn to such a dark-oriented storyline during such troubling times but if you treat it as the investigative drama that it's meant to be, then you won't be disappointed."

