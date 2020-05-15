  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's fans cannot help but notice couple's wedding caricature in latest photo

While fans, too, shared Anushka Sharma's excitement about Paatal Lok's release, many others couldn't help but notice Anushka and Virat's wedding caricature in her latest photo.
54300 reads Mumbai Updated: May 15, 2020 12:50 pm
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's fans cannot help but notice couple's wedding caricature in latest photoAnushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's fans cannot help but notice couple's wedding caricature in latest photo
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Anushka Sharma is full of excitement as her production house, Clean Slate Films, dropped one of the most awaited web series on Thursday midnight. Amazon Prime Video's gritty crime thriller Paatal Lok has already made abundant noise on Twitter and the actress herself has been looking forward to it. Her latest photo on Instagram was proof enough as she shared a picture of herself sitting in front of her television all ready to binge watch the show. 

Smiling wide for the camera, Anushka wrote, "Sab lok ke sab log ab dekh rahe hai #PaatalLok. Go watch. Streaming NOW on @primevideoin." While fans, too, shared Anushka's excitement, many others couldn't help but notice Anushka and Virat's wedding caricature that is kept just below the TV. A male and female superhero figurine can also be seen placed on either side.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli trying to woo Anushka Sharma with his singing in THIS throwback video will melt your hearts; Watch

One fan pointed out, "That #virushka 's photo," with multiple heart emojis. "Shaadi ka tasveer mast hai (the wedding picture is amazing)," wrote another fan. One netizen commented, "The photo below the TV set," with heart emojis. 

Check out  Anushka's latest photo with their wedding caricature placed carefully:

Paatal Lok has opened to stellar reviews. The Pinkvilla review of the crime thriller read, "Besides the intriguing plotline, which leaves a cliffhanger ending in almost all episodes, it's primarily the cast that makes Paatal Lok work. It may seem a bit dicey to turn to such a dark-oriented storyline during such troubling times but if you treat it as the investigative drama that it's meant to be, then you won't be disappointed."  

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma remembers the time 'when going to work and watching live matches was no big deal'; See Pics

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement