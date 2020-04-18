Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's half and half sketch is proof that they make a whole together; PHOTO

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's sketches have been doing the rounds on social media but this one is the cutest of all. Check it out right here.

and Virat Kohli are hands down one of the most adorable B-town couples and every time the two share photos together, they manage to grab all of our attention. Yesterday, Anushka shared a rather fun video with husband Virat and while it was supposed to be funny, we still couldn't seem to stop going gaga over the two. Through this quarantine, the duo has showered their fans with some of the most adorable photos and videos and they continue to do so.

Meanwhile, since everyone is at home and in quarantine, this is also a time to explore our creativity and so, we came across this photo, rather a sketch of Anushka and Virat and this one sees them half and half. So the sketch basically shows how together, they are one, and the idea behind is it quite thoughtful if you ask us. In fact, this also seemed to have grabbed Anushka's attention and she shared the photo on social media with a heart. We are all hearts over it as well.

Check out Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's sketch here:

Meanwhile, recently, Anushka and Virat also took to social media to announce that they have pledged to support the PM CARES Fund and apart from that, they have been constantly spreading awareness regarding the COVID 19 crisis and apart from Anushak's safe hands challenge, they also shot videos together, making people more aware about the situation and how should they be dealing with it.

