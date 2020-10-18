Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's romantic silhouette PHOTO wins the internet & we are all hearts for them

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are all set to embrace parenthood soon. Meanwhile, check out their latest picture on Instagram.

and Virat Kohli are undoubtedly one of the most romantic couples and their social media timeline is proof. While the PK actress has accompanied Virat to UAE for IPL 2020, both of them make sure to treat their fans with pictures and videos from time to time. The best part is when Anushka celebrates every win of RCB by posting about the same on social media! There is no denying this fact that both of them give major couple goals!

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has recently shared an adorable post which has surely won over the internet. The Indian cricketer has shared a silhouette picture of himself with Anushka Sharma amidst the waters and we bet this is their most romantic picture ever! The interesting fact here is that the picture credit goes to none other than South African cricketer Ab De Villiers himself! Virat has even tagged him in the caption for the same.

Check out the picture below:

Well, Virushka’s fans are already happy and excited as the couple announced Anushka’s pregnancy sometime back. Yes, you heard it right! The couple is about to embrace parenthood soon. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress has even shared pictures while flaunting her baby bump leaving us in complete awe. Earlier, Virat Kohli had said in one of the interviews that both of them were over the moon after having known about the good news. He also stated that the COVID-19 lockdown gave him a chance to spend quality time with his ladylove.

Credits :Virat Kohli Instagram

