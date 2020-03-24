Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's throwback photo with a dog will lighten up your Tuesday; Check It Out

The throwback photo dates back to 2018 and shows Virat and Anushka adorably smiling for the camera as they pet an even cuter dog at a supermarket.

Just like you and I, and Virat Kohli are also quarantined at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in country. The virus which first originated in Wuhan has now spread to various other parts of the world. In India, it has led to a complete lockdown as the number of cases are constantly on the rise and has now led to at least 10 deaths. During such time, there is no paparazzi out on the street, leaving celebrity fan clubs with no new content. Fans of actors, however, are making sure to remind netizens of old photos and videos.

We stumbled upon one such photo of Anushka and Virat shared by a die-hard fan. The photo dates back to 2018 and shows the couple adorably smiling for the camera as they pet an even cuter dog at a supermarket. The picture was shared by Virat on his Instagram back then and he had captioned it, "Met this beautiful boy who was patient enough to take a picture with us." The picture was clicked while the two were abroad and in a supermarket.

Fans were more than happy to see Virushka's photo. Check out the photo below:

While in self isolation, Anushka cracked everyone up as she shared a goofy selfie with her cricketer husband. She wrote, "Self - isolation is helping us love each other in all ways & forms." Check out their photo below:

