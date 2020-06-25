Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's throwback photos walking hand in hand will make you miss airport spottings

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli sure make for a perfect couple but they seem to be a little more perfect every time they indulge in some PDA or are spotted together. Check out the photos here.

and Virat Kohli have never failed to shell out major couple goals every time we spot them together. Even from their homes while in quarantine, the two keep sharing all these glimpses from their time together and it makes us go gaga over them yet again. While they carry out their regular routine life, the two are seldom spotted together given their schedules and the different fields of work, however, airports are one place that they always manage to be seen together and also, make us go aww.

If you ask me, there is absolutely no reason to not gush over these two when they head to the airport for they never miss out on holding on to each other's hand and what is cuter is how Virat always walks ahead of Anushka to make way and keep her away from the crowd. We curated a couple of photos from some of those moments from the airport and while it is definitely major nostalgia, it not only makes us want to travel, but also makes us miss airport spotting. (Who would have thought that this day would come, eh?)

Check out Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's photos here:

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's unseen photos from a wedding is sure to light up your day

On the work front, Anushka Sharma seems to be enjoying the success that has come her way post her web series Paatal Lok and now, her production house has come up with yet another thriller, Bulbbul, which has received rave reviews from the audiences. While the movie has its own set of flaws, the movie sure has managed to kickstart quite the conversation around such films and added to the list of some of the finest films backed by female producers.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×