Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's unseen photos from a wedding is sure to light up your day

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never fail to shell out major couple goals and these throwback photos of the two seem to be nothing short of a treat. Check them out right here.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of our favourite celebrity couples and while we cannot get enough of the two ever, we are all managing with throwback photos and their social media posts, isn't it? Well, that has become the way we get a daily dose of updates from the two but today, we have a little something as we came across some unseen clicks of the two from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding. 

Virat and Anushka are not snapped at many events together but when we see them on the limited occasions, we sure seem to be in awe of the two and this time is one such occasion from the wedding as well. Both of them are dressed up in black and while Virat decided to keep it simple in his kurta pyjama, Anushka looked elegant in what looks like an Anarkali with golden work on the black ensemble.

Check out Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's photos here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma has been in the news recently for her thriller film Bulbbul. The movie hit the screens of our OTT devices today and it has definitely opened up to great reviews. In fact, everyone seems to be praising the movie for the sheer content it deals with and the way they have portrayed it with a rather different kind of approach. Virat, on the other hand, has been away from the fields due to the situation and fans have been waiting for the Indian skipper to return to action with a bang.

