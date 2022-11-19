Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s UNSEEN pictures from Uttarakhand vacay go viral as they pose with fans

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. These two never fail in giving couple goals and making our hearts flutter. Well, the couple was recently snapped at the Mumbai airport as they left for an undisclosed location. And now there are several pictures of the couple from Uttarakhand that are going viral. We can see Virat and Anushka posing with their fans in Uttarakhand with smiles on their faces. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma pose in Uttarakhand

A fan page with the name Gdnarbhakshi posted several pictures of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma from Uttarakhand. In the first picture, we can see Virat dressed in an all-black tracksuit. He wore a black hoodie over black tracks, a black beanie and black socks. He posed with several fans who stood beside him. In the next picture, we can see Virat posing with his wife Anushka Sharma, who too was dressed in a lot of layers to beat the winter. She wore a black overcoat, a white coloured beanie and a muffler. Both of them had smiles on their faces as they posed with their fans. Check out the post:

Anushka Sharma’s work front Post welcoming their daughter Vamika, Anushka Sharma is all set to be seen in Chakda Xpress. The actress will bring to life the role of an Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami on the big screen. The film is slated to release on an OTT platform. She was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in 2018.

