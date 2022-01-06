Anushka Sharma announces Chakda 'Xpress: Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Taapsee love her Jhulan Goswami avatar

After 3 years of staying away from the screens, Anushka Sharma is back with a bang as the actress announced her new Netflix film, Chakda 'Xpress on Thursday morning. In the film inspired by Jhulan Goswami, Anushka will be starring in the lead as the former Indian female cricketer who scripted history for women's cricket in India. As soon as Anushka shared the first look, fans were floored. Not just fans, celebs like Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and many more lauded her.

Taking to Anushka's Chakda Xpress announcement post's comment section, Varun, Taapsee, Arjun and others dropped encouraging comments. Arjun also reposted the teaser on his Instagram story and wrote, "Worth the wait to see u back in front of the camera...Good to see you doing what u do best.. This looks soo soo good @anushkasharma @kans26." On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu, who herself is playing a woman cricketer Mithali Raj in her next, penned a note for Anushka.

Taapsee wrote, "Time for "Women in Blue" Go for it Chakda Express! @anushkasharma." Varun Dhawan also took to the comment section and dropped a high five emoticon. Nakuul Mehta also dropped an encouraging comment on Anushka's first look.

Anushka shared the teaser announcement with a long note in which she highlighted how important the film was. She also expressed that the nation must salute the cricketer as she helped shape up Women's cricket in India. A part of her note reads, "We should all salute Jhulan and her team-mates for revolutionizing women’s cricket in India. It is their hard work, their passion and their undefeated mission to bring attention to women’s cricket that has turned things around for generations to come."

Talking about the film, Anushka will be seen in the lead as Jhulan Goswami and it will be backed by her own production Clean Slate Filmz. It will be directed by Prosit Roy and the filming is all set to begin soon. The teaser showcased Anushka on the field with other female cricketers.

