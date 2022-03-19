Anushka Sharma announces she's stepping away from Clean Slate Filmz to focus on acting full-time.

Anushka Sharma announced she's stepping away from her production house Clean Slate Filmz which she had co-founded with brother Karnesh Sharma. The actress took to social media to announce the development via an an official statement. In a detailed post, Anushka revealed that she is stepping away from CSF to focus full-time on acting.

Anushka Sharma founded Clean Slate Filmz at the age of 25 with her brother Karnesh Ssharma and in quick time the dynamic duo produced content like NH10, Pari, Phillauri, Bulbbul and Pataal Lok.

The actress' official statement read, "When I started Clean Slate Filmz with my brother Karnesh Ssharma, we were novices when it came to production but we had a fire in our belly and we wanted to try and set the agenda of entertainment in India through clutter-breaking content. Today, when I look back at our journey so far, I’m deeply proud of what we have created and the disruption that we have managed to achieve.

While CSF started with my vision to change the narrative of what commercial projects should be like, I have to credit Karnesh who has excelled in shaping what CSF has become today. Being a new mother who has chosen to be an actor by profession, I have to balance my life in an entirely new fashion like never before. So, I have decided that whatever time I have at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love, acting! Therefore, I have decided to step away from CSF, confident that the most able person, Karnesh, is taking forward the vision with which it was created in the first place."

The actress, who is gearing up for her film Chakda Xpress, further added, "I will continue to be the biggest cheerleader for Karnesh and CSF and hope to be a part of many clutter-breaking projects that would be produced by CSF. I can’t wait to see how he grows the company from strength to strength with the stellar line up of projects that he has handpicked, nurtured and given life to. My best wishes to the entire family at CSF. Love you all!"

Take a look at Anushka's post below:

