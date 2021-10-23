Anushka Sharma approves THIS simple parental advice shared by author Adam Grant; Take a look

Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli embraced parenthood in the month of February as they welcomed baby daughter Vamika into their lives. Ever since then, the power couple has been very keen on protecting their little daughter’s privacy. For doing so, they haven’t revealed Vamika’s face in the press or on social media. Every day, both Anushka and Virat are working hard towards providing the best life to their tiny munchkin.

Now, on Saturday evening, mommy Anushka lauded a piece of simple parental advice shared by famous author Adam Grant on her Instagram profile. The quote shared by the author poses an important question as to why parents ask their children what they want to become when they grow up. The answer to the question was priceless and happened to have moved Anushka to the core. It so well resonated with the Pari star, that she re-shared it on her profile so that every parent out there can make note of it.

Take a look at the advice here:

This comes just days after, Anushka Sharma shared an adorable photo of herself with daughter Vamika. While doing so, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star expressed how her daughter makes her ‘braver’ every day. She articulated, “Making me braver and more courageous every day. May you always find the strength of the goddess in you my little Vamika.” Check out the post below:

In terms of work, Anushka Sharma has been absent on the silver screen for a couple of years now. She was last seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the 2018 released romantic comedy flick, Zero. However, the actor’s production house has released a couple of Hindi web shows titled Paatal Lok and Bulbbul.

