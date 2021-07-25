Anushka Sharma to Arjun Kapoor; Bollywood laud Priya Malik for gold medal at Cadet Wrestling Championship

It is always a proud moment for all the Indians whenever our athletes win awards. Although the Tokyo Olympics have kick-started and we have won the first silver medal in it, there is another championship where one of our athletes has outshone and won a Gold medal. Priya Malik has won the first Gold medal for India at the World Cadet Wrestling Championship. Malik secured the Gold medal by beating Belarus rival Kseniya Patapovich 5-0 in the 73 kg weight category. Wishes are pouring in from every corner, and even our Bollywood celebrities are expressing their happiness for this win on their social media.

From Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma to Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, many actors have taken to their social media to congratulate Priya Malik. Malik has consistently performed in the recent past, and this win would give her a shot in the arm. She also won gold in the 2019 edition of Khelo India in Pune and then won another gold in the same year at the 17th School Games held in Delhi. Furthermore, Priya also won two more gold medals in 2020. We are listing down the wishes of all the actors who have taken to their social media to congratulate Priya.

Priya Malik is from Mokhra village in Haryana, giving India the likes of India's first-ever woman Olympic medallist in wrestling, Sakshi Malik.

At the recently held Cadet World Championships in Budapest, out of the five golds, India won two at 43kg and 73kg as Tannu Malik, and Priya Malik respectively dominated the finals.

