Anushka Sharma arrives in Ahmedabad for India vs Pakistan World Cup match; poses with Sachin Tendulkar, Dinesh Karthik

Cricket fans are all pumped with energy to witness the much anticipated World Cup match between India and Pakistan, which is slated to take place today, on the 14th of October. While several across the nation are set to witness the grand clash between the two teams, it seems like actress Anushka Sharma is also ready to witness the game and support her husband Virat Kohli as she arrived in Ahmedabad for the match. She was also seen striking a pose with cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Dinesh Karthik.

Anushka Sharma arrives in Ahmedabad to witness the India vs Pakistan match

Fans have been waiting for the day with bated breath for a long time to witness the World Cup match between the two teams. The match is all set to take place at Gujarat’s Narendra Modi Stadium today. Notably, Virat Kohli will also be seen on the ground along with his team and now his wife and actress Anushka Sharma has landed in the city to become cheerleader for her husband as he preps for his big day.

The actress was seen donning an all black outfit and rounding it off with a pair of black sunglasses. While the actress oozed grace and elegance, her elatement for Virat Kohli’s big day seems to be quite evident.

Anushka Sharma strikes a pose with Sachin Tendulkar, Dinesh Karthik

Ahead of the highly anticipated match, Anushka Sharma was seen striking a pose with the two legendary cricketers as the match will take place in Gujarat today.

A post shared by cricketer Dinesh Karthik showed the trio being all smiles for the picture. Sharing the photograph on Twitter, he captioned the post, "Royalty at 35,000 ft Wishing #TeamIndia all the very best for today! #INDvPAK." Check out the post below!

Into the work front of Anushka Sharma

The actress stepped into the world of acting in 2008 with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi wherein she was seen alongside actor Shah Rukh Khan. Up next, she has Chakda ‘Xpress in her kitty. The Biographical Sports Drama film will be Directed by Prosit Roy and produced by Karnesh Sharma.

