Anushka Sharma asks Kareena Kapoor Khan to form a 'cat crew' amidst backlash from a sporting brand

Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the most popular actors in the Bollywood industry. They both have carved out their niche in the industry and have not given a pause in their acting career even after getting married. These two Bollywood divas are an inspiration to many. Recently, Anushka was roped in for promoting a popular sporting brand following which she faced severe backlash. Here is what happened next.

Before we tell you about the exchange between the two actors, let us inform you all that Anushka Sharma and a popular sporting brand PUMA exchanges bitter sweet comments with each other on Instagram after Anushka accused the brand of using her images without prior permission.

A day later, on Tuesday, Anushka signed a mutual agreement and then was seen promoting the brand with energy and enthusiasm. Taking to Instagram, she now recalled Kareena’s association with the brand’s Yoga collection and said, “Thank you @kareenakapoorkhan! We should be the founding members of the cat crew! By Invite only.”

Replying to this, Kareena dropped a comment for Anushka: “Girl Power”. Have a look at the Instagram exchange between the two actors.