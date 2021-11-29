Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty, Ritika Sajdeh among others hangout over tea, desserts and selfies.

The cricket ladies club is legit and we've got proof! We've seen cricketers and their families chilling together. From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, the cricketers and their families often spend a lot of time together when they are on tour. Most recently, Athiya Shetty, who is dating KL Rahul, has also started joining him on tour.

Looks like the cricket ladies club is shaping up pretty well and these recent photos are proof enough. Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty recently joined wives of Indian cricket players for a fun evening session. The girl gang were hanging out over food, desserts and selfies as they all donned white outfits.

In the photos, Anushka, Athiya, Ritika Sajdeh, Prithi Ashwin and Deepak Chahr's fiance Jaya Bhardwaj among others can be seen. While the photos are a couple of weeks ols, this evening session definitely looks like a lot of fun. Anushka Sharma also took to her Instagram Story to share the photos and captioned their tea party 'throwback'.

Check out the photos below:

