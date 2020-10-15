Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor pay homage to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary

On the occasion of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary, several Bollywood stars paid tributes to India's Missile Man. Actors Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana and Arjun Kapoor remembered the visionary leader on his birth anniversary.

October 15 was declared as World Students Day by UNO back in 2010 to honour the most renowned scientists and leaders Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Today, on his birth anniversary, tributes have been pouring in for India's Missile Man on social media. Bollywood celebs too have been remembering his teachings and speaking of this, actors , Ayushmann Khurrana, and more have paid homage to him on social media. Not just them, many other actors and celebs have been remembering the visionary leader on his birth anniversary.

Anushka took to social media to share a photo of Dr Kalam and penned a note as a tribute to him. She shared a quote by him and paid homage to him. Anushka wrote, "Remembering Dr APJ Abdul Kalam sir on his birth anniversary today. You have inspired generations sir and we will look up to you forever." With it, she shared his quote that read, "We are all born with a divine fire in us. Our efforts should be to give wings to this fire and fill the world with the glow of its goodness."

Further, Ayushmann Khurrana also penned a note as he remembered Dr Kalam. He too picked a quote by the former President of India about integrity and paid homage to him. Ayushmann's note quoted Dr Kalam. He wrote, "No Matter what is the environment around you, it is always possible to maintain brand of integrity." With it, he recalled the visionary leader's teachings. Arjun Kapoor also shared a photo of India's Missile Man and paid tribute to him on social media.

Arjun wrote, "Paying homage to our former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam sir who was an exceptional leader and truly a visionary! The contributions he made towards the betterment of out nation is something that we will cherish forever." Click here to take a look at Anushka, Ayushmann and Arjun's posts for Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

also had penned a note for Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and urged the countrymen to introspect about what they are doing for the growth of the nation. Apart from them, several others including politicians have been remembering Dr Kalam on his birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also had paid homage to him on his Twitter handle.

