Anushka Sharma is back on the field as she resumes training for Chakda 'Xpress in England; Watch BTS video

Anushka Sharma is one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood. She made her acting debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2008 successful romantic film, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and rose to prominence with the 2010 film, Band Baaja Baaraat. She has worked in iconic Indian films like PK, Sanju, Sui Dhaaga, Sanju, Dil Dhadakne Do, NH10, and Phillauri among others. The actress, who has been away from the silver screen for a long time, now, will be making her onscreen comeback with Chakda 'Xpress.

Anushka was last seen in the 2018 Aanand L Rai film, Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Recently, she jetted off to England for the shooting for Chakda 'Xpress and now, she has resumed training for the OTT release. Anushka, who is an active social media user often shares a glimpse of her personal and professional life with her fans. Speaking of which, a few hours back, she shared a behind-the-scenes video of training on her Instagram handle. "Training begins #chakdaxpress," captioned Anushka.

Check it out:

Chakda 'Xpress marks her first film after the birth of her daughter Vamika whom she and husband Virat Kohli welcomed into their lives in 2021. Back in January when the movie was announced and shared the teaser, Anushka wrote: “Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket.”

Anushka will be essaying the role of the Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the film, which is set to release on Netflix. It is directed by Prosit Roy and backed by Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz.

